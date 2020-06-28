Los Angeles, Jun 28 (PTI) A new documentary on the life and career of pop singer Demi Lovato is in the works at YouTube.

According to Deadline, the four-part documentary series will be directed by Michael D Ratner, who helmed the recent "&Music" series for shortform streaming platform Quibi.

The yet-to-be-titled project will see Lovato returning to share her personal and musical journey over the past three years with her fans.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old artiste performed the National Anthem before Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The documentary will be produced by Ratner's OBB Pictures, which produced YouTube's recent "Justin Bieber: Seasons" series.

This upcoming project follows "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated", the singer's 2017 doc which was released on the digital platform.

"Simply Complicated", directed by Hannah Lux Davis, chronicled the recording of Lovato's 'Tell Me You Love Me' record and her life and career, including her stint on the Disney Channel and her struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction. PTI

