Los Angeles, Jul 16 (PTI) "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding is set to lead the voice cast of "The Tiger's Apprentice", the adaptation of the best-selling children's book from Paramount Animation.

The project reunites the actor with Paramount after "Snake Eyes", the studio's relaunch of the GI Joe franchise which the actor will headline.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be Golding's first voice acting gig.

Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator who worked on "Wall-E" and "Toy Story 3", is making his feature directing debut with the movie.

The book, published by HarperCollins in 2003, narrates the story of a boy in San Francisco who meets a shape-shifting talking tiger named Mr Hu (Golding) and under his tutelage is introduced into a magical world that includes an ancient phoenix, a dragon and a clan of evil-doers.

Davig Magee of "Life of Pi" fame, Harry Cripps and Kyle Jarrow worked on the script, which adapts the first book.

"Tiger's Blood" and "Tiger Magic" were the other titles in the trilogy that stemmed from the mythology of the Chinese Zodiac.

Sandra Rabins and Jane Startz are producing. Raman Hui and Kane Lee are exec producing.

The studio is eyeing February 11, 2022 as release date.

Golding will next be seen in the BBC drama "Monsoon" to be released next month.

"Snake Eyes" is currently scheduled to be released on October 23. PTI

