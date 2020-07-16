She is a stunner and she knows it! Katrina Kaif is a hoot! In a career spanning 17 years, the self-confessed recluse has retained an ultra-glamorous and impeccable fashion game. A striking lithe frame, a gorgeous face coupled with a rare wit and charm ally up to endear endlessly. While she rarely steps out to slay unless there is a movie release on the anvil, this also makes it a plausible reason why her fashion arsenal makes for a heady and much-awaited one. Audrey Hepburn's famed quote of a shade of red for every woman finds a perfect testament in Katrina's arsenal. Together with fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, the duo has crafted a fine lookbook of red ensembles in varied styles like red carpet, six yards of elegance, #BossLady pantsuits, street style chicness and neo-ethnic exuberance. Setting the mood alight with her attitude and style, despite a reserved demeanour, Katrina drives home the point for the glamour ensuring hue every time she steps out!

In addition to making a strong visual impact, alluring shades of red make a statement without doing anything. Katrina has grasped the ageless red vibe to the hilt, exploring the myriad of red hues and adding mirth to her fashion repertoire. Kat turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her showstopping head to toe red moments. Katrina Kaif Sparkles in Pink in This Kay Beauty’s Tutorial!

Printed sarees can look oh-so-stunning, as elucidated by Katrina Kaif in this Anita Dongre number with a simple red bindi, all-natural glam and sleek hair.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Katrina opt for a bright Sabyasachi lehenga with jhumkas, defined kohl-rimmed eyes and matte red lips with sleek hair.

IIFA 2019 revelries saw Katrina in a drop in a glorious red look - a Julien Macdonald gown. Sleek hair, nude glam and dainty earrings sealed the deal.

Bharat promotions saw Katrina taken on a ruffled red number by Anamika Khanna. An oxidized silver choker, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look. Katrina Kaif Ditches the Usual 'Red and Gold' and Picks a Cool Blue Attire for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Wedding.

Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018 saw Katrina flaunt that toned frame in a Naeem Khan gown with silver metallic stilettos, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Vogue Awards 2018 saw Katrina stun in a satin red Ong Oaj Pairam thigh-high slit wrap gown with jewellery by Jet Gems and Farah Khan Ali. Strappy sandals, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019 saw Katrina take on a voluminous high-low gown with delicate earrings, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

HT Style Awards 2019 saw Katrina take on a dark wine red-hued gown by Ester Abner with Diosa jewels, Eridani sandals, wavy hair, defined eyes and red lips.

A Nikhil Thampi pantsuit with pseudo-wet wavy hair and nude glam completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's Very Own 'Pride' Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Extremely modern and yet so classic, Katrina's statements in red convey a simple idea that a strong personal sense of style transcends trends. Here's wishing Katrina Kaif a fabulous birthday and a fiercely red fashion fabulosity for the future.

