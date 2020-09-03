Los Angeles, Sep 3 (PTI) Actor Sharon Horgan, best known for comedy series "Pulling" and "Catastrophe", has joined Nicolas Cage in the meta drama "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent".

Cage will play a fictionalised version himself in the film, to be directed by Tom Gormican.

According to Variety, Horgan will Cage's former wife in the Lionsgate project.

In the film, Cage is desperate to get a role in a new Tarantino movie while also dealing with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter. He also occasionally talks to an egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore.

The character is also under a lot of debt and finds himself forced to make an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire, played by "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal, who happens to be a fan of the actor's work and hopes to show him a script on which he has been working.

The film will also pay tributes to Cage's works such as "Leaving Las Vegas", "Face-Off" and "Gone in 60 Seconds".

Gormican will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.

Cage is also attached to produce the project via Saturn Films banner, alongside Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen.

The makers are eyeing March 19, 2021 as the release date. PTI

