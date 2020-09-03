Television actress Saumya Tandon recently made news for quitting her comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Since then a lot has been said and written about her. Among the many speculations, it's been reported that she left her hit show to be a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Well, now, the actress has set the record straight and have denied the rumours. She shared a fun video on her Instagram and did not utter anything, but via her caption conveyed the message very well. Must say, quite a musical way to express that she is not doing BB 14. Saumya Tandon Clears the Air On Quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Says ‘It Is Definitely Not for Bigg Boss 14’.

In the video shared, Saumya can be seen flashing superb expressions and after looking at the same, you'll smile for sure. "This is to clarify again and again. Me in BigBoss.....naaaa. So please stop speculating and writing about it. I am NOT going (sic)," she captioned the clip. In a way, we liked the TV actress' way to talk about her non-participation on Bigg Boss. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shefali Jariwala Not Replacing Saumya Tandon on the Comedy Show (Deets Inside).

Check Out Saumya Tandon's Video Below:

Earlier in a live session with her fans, Tandon has said, "Bigg Boss 14 no chance. I am not a Bigg Boss material. What will I do in that show? I am a silent and private person in real life so I am not the right person to do the show. So, you all will not get to see me in Bigg Boss 14 surely not." Well, hopefully now the speculations can come to an end. Stay tuned!

