Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) Netflix has announced that popular series "The Kominsky Method" will conclude with its upcoming third season.

The half-hour comedy series has been renewed for one last season, the streamer announced in a post on Twitter.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Exits 'Do Villain' with John Abraham Over Creative Difference with Director Mohit Suri?.

Featuring veteran actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the lead, "The Kominsky Method" follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The show has been created by Chuck Lorre, the man behind several popular sitcoms such as "Roseanne", "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory, among others.

Also Read | Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Aditi Rao Hydari Steals The Show In Naranipuzha Shanavas' Musical Love Tale (Read Tweets).

"It's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter," Lorre said.

The series also feature actors Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis. Its second season premiered in October 2019. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)