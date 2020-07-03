The much-awaited film Sufiyum Sujatayum has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. It is the first ever Malayalam film to get a direct web release. Starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and debutant Dev Mohan in the lead, this musical love tale has opened to mixed reviews. But what has been loved by everyone is the lead actress’ performance. Some have described it as a slow pace film and many others have said it to be a predictable one. But the performances of the star cast have been showered with praises. Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Mouna Ragam-Meets-Ennu Ninte Moideen in Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya’s Film That Lacks the Brilliance of Neither!

Aditi Rao Hydari has played the character named Sujata, who is speech-impaired. She is an angelic beauty, who has expressed all her emotions beautifully. Her character, who has been raised in a traditional upper-caste family, the Namboothiris, falls in love with a Sufi saint, played by Dev Mohan. The audience is impressed with their chemistry, but the script was too weak and had a predictable ‘love jihad’ angle. Let’s take a look at some of the some reviews shared by Twitterati. Sufiyum Sujatayum to Premiere on Amazon Prime on July 3! Here’s All You Need to Know about Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer.

A Complete Aditi Rao Hydari Show

Aditi Has Returned To Malayalam Cinema With A Bang

An Average Movie

#SufiyumSujatayum (Malayalam) - Avg👍 Movie was little slow !! Gud Songs, bgm & cinematography 👌 Loved the climax ✌️ pic.twitter.com/C7IA57DzzJ — Jilla Bala (@Jillabala2) July 3, 2020

Overview

#SufiyumSujatayum-An Intense Love Story,With a Change.SlowPaced,PoeticNarration@aditiraohydari StealsTheShow,@Actor_Jayasurya in an extended cameo,@ActorDevMohan(Sufi)done his part very well and Side Casts at its best.Excellent Music by Jayachandran. GOOD Musical Romantic Drama. pic.twitter.com/eSHheRCXAR — • Jubin Thaj • (@jubinintrance) July 3, 2020

Fave Stills Of Aditi

A Watchable Film

#SufiyumSujatayum Story is about a married woman who doesnt move out from her past love!Sufi & music are impressive. Aditi steals d show. Love between sufi & aditi lacks the depth, screenplay could hv been better as plot has already lot of scope! Watchable slow paced sufi tale! — Asok (@itsmeasok) July 3, 2020

Aditi Steals The Show

#SufiyumSujatayum : Watchable First Half Followed By A Tiring Second Half , #AditiRao Steals The Show Supported By Excellent Music By #Jayachandran. #Jayasurya Extended Cameo Give It A Try Considering A Direct OTT Release ✌️ — Adorn Rodrigues (@rodrigues_adorn) July 3, 2020

A Decent Musical Romantic Drama

Watched #SufiyumSujatayum A Slow Paced Movie ! !@aditiraohydari steals the entire film💯 Womderful Songs and Cinematography👌♥@Actor_Jayasurya in an extended cameo role was also good 🙌 Screenplay could be made even better ! ! Overall A Decent Musical Romantic Drama 💯 pic.twitter.com/G8LlJsu6lA — Alimshan (@Alimshan369) July 2, 2020

Thumbs Up For The Music As Well

#SufiyumSujatayum - Gud 1st half followed by a very average 2nd half where the screenplay struggles. Aditi Rao shines out with a superb performance 👏🙏 Dev Mohan & Jayasurya does their part well. Final 45 mins could have been better to make an impact. Music👌 Average! (2.75/5) — Vignesh (@vigneshkanda) July 3, 2020

All Hearts For Aditi As Sujata

When Eyes can Emote, Dance Smile and Express so Beautifully, why need a Voice..!!! That’s @aditiraohydari ...!!! Fab n so Beautiful ... Its Beyond Words..!!!! #SufiyumSujatayum @PrimeVideoIN #AditiRaoHydari — Joy SAMUEL Carie (@joy_samuel79) July 2, 2020

Sufiyum Sujatayum is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. This Malayalam movie is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House. Sufiyum Sujatayum is streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

