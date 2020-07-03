The much-awaited film Sufiyum Sujatayum has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. It is the first ever Malayalam film to get a direct web release. Starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and debutant Dev Mohan in the lead, this musical love tale has opened to mixed reviews. But what has been loved by everyone is the lead actress’ performance. Some have described it as a slow pace film and many others have said it to be a predictable one. But the performances of the star cast have been showered with praises. Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Mouna Ragam-Meets-Ennu Ninte Moideen in Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya’s Film That Lacks the Brilliance of Neither!

Aditi Rao Hydari has played the character named Sujata, who is speech-impaired. She is an angelic beauty, who has expressed all her emotions beautifully. Her character, who has been raised in a traditional upper-caste family, the Namboothiris, falls in love with a Sufi saint, played by Dev Mohan. The audience is impressed with their chemistry, but the script was too weak and had a predictable ‘love jihad’ angle. Let’s take a look at some of the some reviews shared by Twitterati. Sufiyum Sujatayum to Premiere on Amazon Prime on July 3! Here’s All You Need to Know about Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. This Malayalam movie is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House. Sufiyum Sujatayum is streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

