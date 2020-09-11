New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Some isolated places over Goa are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"Light to Moderate thunderstorms likely to affect isolated places (mainly coastal regions) over North Goa and South Goa district during the next 3 hours," the MeT department tweeted.

Apart from Goa, "heavy rainfall" is also expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) is very likely over the Southwest Arabian Sea, Kerala-Karnataka coasts, and Lakshadweep area. Due to the squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along and off south Maharashtra coast, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

