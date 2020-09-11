Today marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. On September 11, 2001, a series of coordinated attacks were done by Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda on the US using four hijacked planes. The twin towers of World Trade Center in Manhattan collapsed down after the planes crashed into them. Close to 3,000 people lost their lives and the property damage was upto $10 billion. Referred as 9/11 these are among the deadliest terror attacks in human history. On its 19th anniversary, people are sharing pictures and messages in memorial for those who lost their lives in these attacks. #September11, #911Attacks and #NeverForget are trending on Twitter with pictures of the Twin Towers from previous night. The ‘Towers of Light’ tribute was also illuminated next to Pentagon to honour the lives lost. These pictures along with messages are shared online. 9/11 Quotes and Sayings: Heartfelt Memorial Messages and Images to Remember September 11 Attacks’ Victims on Patriot Day.

September 11 will never be forgotten and is also said to be an event that changed America and even caused an impact on the entire world. This day is marked as Patriot Day in remembrance of those who lost their lives on this day. The flag of the United States is flown at half-mast at the White House and on all U.S. government buildings and establishments throughout the world too show their solidarity to the victims. A "moment of silence" is marked at the timing corresponding to these attacks. On this anniversary, people are sharing pictures, messages and quotes to remember the victims. 9/11 Attacks, 19 Years Ago: Five Conspiracy Theories Around The Terror Attack That Jolted United States.

Check The September 11 Photos and Messages:

Light of Towers Tribute

#NeverForget those who lost their lives 19 years ago on #September11th. We must be forever grateful to our heroic #FirstResponders and appreciate every single day with our loved ones. #September11 #GroundZero pic.twitter.com/ApeMGg9GPH — Rita Cosby (@RitaCosby) September 11, 2020

Forever in Hearts

Timings of the Attack

Sunset of Previous Day

this was the last sunset picture of the twin towers #NeverForget #September11 pic.twitter.com/UzTVJXuiwa — asian boi (@Bloxzxy) September 11, 2020

Walking Home That Day

Quotes for Patriot Day

Remembering Those Lost Lives

9/11 has become a date that's scarred into the modern day history of America. The event left not just America but the entire world in shock.

