Environment News | Southwest Monsoon Advanced into Remaining Parts of Central Arabian Sea, and Others: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into several places across the country including the remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea and some parts of northeast Arabian Sea.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some parts of northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli. It has also advanced in remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some parts of MP, most parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and some more parts of Bihar," said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, most parts of central and east India during the next 4-5 days, said IMD.

Moreover, isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and isolated heavy over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Marathwada during next 2-3 days, stated IMD.

On Saturday, IMD had said that as the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

