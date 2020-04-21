Facebook to Remove Posts Promoting Anti-stay-at-home Protests in US

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Following a consultation with the officials in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, Facebook on Monday said it will remove posts promoting anti-quarantine protests amid coronavirus pandemic. The anti-stay-at-home protests do not abide by the states' social distancing guidelines, CNN quoted Facebook spokesman Andy Stone.Protests broke out in various parts of the US after shutdown orders were extended.Protesters rallied against policies that call for nonessential businesses and schools to be closed, restaurants limited to carryout service and people to stay largely in their homes except for emergencies.The US has reported nearly 8 lakh coronavirus cases. The death toll in the country has surpassed 42 thousand. (ANI)

