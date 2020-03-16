Coronavirus in India: Fake Sanitiser Unit Busted, Raw Material Worth Rs 12 Lakh Seized in Ghaziabad

Hand Sanitisers | Image For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ghaziabad, March 16: Amid a spurt in demand for sanitiser following the coronavirus outbreak, the Ghaziabad police has busted a fake germicide-producing unit and arrested four of its workers, police said on Monday.

A Kavi Nagar police team accompanied with Drug Department officials also seized various chemicals worth Rs 12 lakh to produce the spurious sanitiser, said Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani. Coronavirus in India: 5,000 Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized in Gurugram by Haryana FDA.

Factory owner Virendra Kumar and landlord Ranpal Singh of the premises at Mansarover Park colony of Bamheta village, where the factory ran on rent, are on the run, he said.

Naithani said the team seized 90 litres of spurious sanitiser, 600 litres of alcohol, 20 litters of glycerin and 35,000 printed labels, besides empty plastic bottles and sanitiser manufacturing machines from the premises.

The four arrested workers have been identified as Atul, Vikas, Vivek and Sunil, he said, adding a criminal case has been registered in this regard under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

