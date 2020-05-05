Faridabad: Industries with Less Than 10 Workers Can Begin Operations

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amid extension of lockdown Faridabad administration has issued new guidelines stating that industries with less than 10 workers do not need any permission to start operations. However, their employees will need to stay at the site for work. "Those who want to work 'in situ' are permitted to do so. Industries with less than 10 workers do not need any permission but no movement will be allowed for their workforce. They will have to stay at the site and work," Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner said. As Faridabad has been placed under 'red zone' category by the Centre, large market places and complexes are not allowed to open. However, essential shops and commercial establishments will remain open like earlier."Standalone shops and small shops in residential colonies can open. Shops providing material to industries will open. No restriction on the opening of shops in villages," he said.The Deputy Commissioner said that maximum caution is required in the red zone and containment areas. Moreover, standard operating procedures have been implemented in the containment zones and OPDs, medical clinics are not allowed to operate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)