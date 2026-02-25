Coimbatore, February 25: The Fifth Additional District Judge Court in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced six men to life imprisonment for the murder of a private firm supervisor in Pollachi. The conviction concludes a legal process spanning over seven years following a fatal assault that occurred during a dispute at a local liquor outlet in November 2018.

Judge P K Sivakumar found the accused guilty of murdering 41-year-old Ananth, a resident of Vadugapalayam. The court identified the sentenced individuals as T Sathish Kumar, 41, C Vincent, 34, K Sivamoorthy, 47, M Jayakumar, 27, Vivin Das, 38, and S Karthik, 33, all hailing from the Pollachi region. Delhi Horror: Mother, 3 Minor Children Found Murdered in Samaypur Badli, Husband Vanishes After Brutal Family Massacre.

Dispute and Fatal Assault

The incident dates back to November 5, 2018, when Ananth, who worked as a supervisor for a private company in Coimbatore, visited a Tasmac liquor outlet on ATSC Road with his friends. According to police records, a verbal altercation broke out between the group of accused men and one of Ananth’s companions.

Witness statements indicated that Ananth had initially intervened in the argument to de-escalate the tension and calm both parties. However, the prosecution successfully argued that the group later waited outside the premises for Ananth to exit. When he emerged from the bar, the men launched a coordinated physical attack, beating him to death on the spot.

Legal Proceedings and Prosecution

Following the murder, the Pollachi West police registered a formal case and subsequently arrested the six men and one juvenile. A comprehensive charge sheet was filed after investigators gathered forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts. Additional Public Prosecutor S Mohan Prabu represented the state during the trial.

While the six adults have now been sentenced to life terms, the court noted that the legal proceedings regarding the seventh individual, a juvenile at the time of the crime, are being handled separately. That case remains pending before the Juvenile Justice Board in accordance with statutory requirements for minor offenders.

Background of the Case

The 2018 killing sparked local concerns regarding safety near liquor outlets in the Pollachi suburbs. The victim was a mid-level professional whose intervention in a "drunken brawl" led to a premeditated ambush. The court’s decision to award life imprisonment reflects the gravity of the group's actions in what began as a minor verbal disagreement. Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The convicted men were taken into judicial custody immediately following the pronouncement of the verdict. They are expected to be transferred to the Coimbatore Central Prison to begin

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

