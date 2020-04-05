Farmers Will Not Face Problems Due to Lockdown: Tomar

New Delhi, [India], April 5 (ANI) Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that farmers will not face problems during the lockdown with relaxation given to them by the government."Government has given relaxations, farmers will not have to face problems during lockdown. Shops of agriculture machinery and equipment and garage for trucks will remain open at highways," he said in a tweet on Saturday. An official release said that the Union Government has granted a slew of exemptions and relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors with respect to the 21-day lockdown to ensure that the farmers do not suffer from any adverse fallout.The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the 4th Addendum to its notification invoking the Disaster Management Act.As per the Addendum, shops of agricultural machinery, its spare parts (including its supply chain) and repairs and shops for truck repairs on highways, preferably at fuel pumps, can remain open in order to facilitate transportation of farm produce. Besides, the tea industry, including plantations can function with a maximum of 50 per cent workers.The Home Ministry has underlined that the head of the organization will ensure the social distancing norms and proper hygiene. The district authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the orders. The nationwide lockdown has been announced to contain coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)