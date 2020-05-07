Fines Worth Rs 54 Lakh for Lockdown Violations in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 7 (PTI) Over Rs 54 lakh worth fines were imposed for violation of lockdown restrictions in Muzaffarnagar district since the lockdown began on March 25 till now, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, 22,332 vehicle owners have been booked for violation of lockdown rules.

Three cases were registered against 23 people and their FIR copies delivered at their homes for the violations on Thursday, the SSP said.

