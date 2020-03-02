FIR Registered After Scuffle Between NSUI Workers, Police in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): An FIR has been registered after a scuffle broke out between police and NSUI workers here.The incident took place on Sunday when NSUI workers burnt an effigy while protesting against the Income Tax raids in the state."FIR has been registered under Sections 186, 353 and others against Rakesh Pandey, state vice president of NSUI and others. Further investigation is underway. The scuffle broke out on Monday evening," said Rajendra Prasad, Additional SP.The FIR has been registered at Thana Kotwali. (ANI)

