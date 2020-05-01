Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Officers' Rest House of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) here on Friday evening, an official said.

No one was injured due to the incident, he said.

One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire, which broke out at the lift area of the rest house, the official said.

The flame was controlled early with help of the fire brigade personnel, an ECoR statement said.

The lift glass and its electrical wiring were also damaged due to the fire, it said.

The ECoR has appointed a senior officer-level enquiry authority to probe into the matter and submit a report, it said.

