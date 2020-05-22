First Vande Bharat Mission Flight from Rome Takes off with 239 Passengers

World. (File Image)

Rome [Italy], May 22 (ANI): First Vande Bharat Mission flight from Rome, Italy took off for Delhi and Kochi with 239 passengers on board, said Embassy of India in Italy.Tweeting a few pictures, the Embassy wrote: "First #VandeBharatMission flight from Rome taking off for Delhi and Kochi today with 239 passengers. Thank Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Ministry of External Affairs, India, External Affairs Minister of India, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Air India for their support".Earlier, Reenat Sandhu, Ambassador of India to Italy interacted with passengers who were to board the first repatriation flight."It's a matter of great pleasure for us that #VandeBharatMission from Italy is starting today. I want to thank all those who made it possible. We have got excellent support from Italian authorities. I want to thank authorities in India for this mission," said Reenat Sandhu.Punjabi folk singer Ginni Mahi also thanked the Indian Embassy before boarding 1st flight from Rome under Vande Bharat Mission."I want to thank the Indian Embassy for the cooperation they extended to us for a month. Today we are going to our homes safely, thank you so much," said Ginni Mahi.Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that more than 20 thousand Indian citizens have been brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat mission so far and the number will rise further in the coming days."Under Vande Bharat mission, we have brought back more than 20 thousand of our citizens from various destinations. We have at the same time utilised the outgoing aircraft to carry our citizens who are normally residents abroad, and needed to travel because they have jobs to do and other commitments," Puri said at a press conference.Indian government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 and the second phase was started on May 16. (ANI)

