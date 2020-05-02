Four BLOs Suspended in J-K's Kishtwar for Dereliction of Duty

Jammu, May 2 (PTI) Four Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were placed under suspension allegedly after they failed to resume their duties in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

District Magistrate Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara ordered the suspension of the four government employees after taking a serious note of the dereliction of duties in conducting the COVID-19 'Swasthya Nidhi' health audit, the spokesman said.

"The suspended BLOs are currently in Jammu and failed to resume their duties despite being informed well in time," he said.

Kishtwar Additional Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as inquiry officer in the matter and directed to submit the detailed factual report within 15 days, the spokesman added.

