Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana spent the weekend in an artistic way. Taking to Instagram, Suhana treated her followers by giving them a glimpse of her artwork. She posted a short video of her trying her hand at charcoal drawing. In the video, Suhana tagged her mom. A few hours later, Gauri shared Suhana's post on her Instagram Story and spoke about charcoal art.

"Charcoal art, a form of dry art.... extremely therapeutic," Gauri wrote. The sketch is a portrait, with the word 'mom' signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts.

Gauri Khan Shares Charcoal Artwork by Daughter Suhana Khan

Gauri Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking more about Suhana, she is currently pursuing a film studies course from the New York University. Last year, she even made her acting debut with the short film, titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.

