In a shocking incident at Ecovillage-1 in Greater Noida, several residents were brutally assaulted by society staff after complaining about a prolonged power outage. The violence erupted Thursday night when residents approached the maintenance team after being left without electricity for over two hours. A video that has now gone viral shows guards and staff beating residents with sticks, and punching and kicking them—even in front of a child. One victim said he was slapped, hit with sticks, and left bruised while his terrified children watched. Police have arrested four maintenance staff members—Ravindra, Sohit, Sachin Kuntal, and Vipin Kasana—on assault charges. Authorities confirmed an FIR has been registered. Baghpat Train Murder: Man Beaten to Death Inside Moving Train Over Seat Dispute in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Videos Surface.

Residents Thrashed by Society Staff Over Power Outage Complaint

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट: Supertech Eco Village 1 सोसाइटी में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड और मेंटिनेंस स्टाफ की गुंडागर्दी! ⚠️ बिजली न आने की शिकायत करने गए निवासियों को लाठी-डंडों से पीटा। pic.twitter.com/XCdsx7fmYz — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) June 27, 2025

