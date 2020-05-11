Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 280,000

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], May 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 280,000, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.There are currently 280,507 fatalities worldwide. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy have the highest numbers of deaths among countries, 78,932, 31,930, and 30,560, respectively.The total number of cases is currently over 4,067,112, while the number of recoveries is at 1,392,359. (Sputnik/ANI)

