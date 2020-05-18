Goa MLA Says Got Booking in Hotel Serving as Quarantine Centre

Panaji, May 18 (PTI) Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Monday claimed some hotels in Goa were accepting bookings despite a lockdown in place for novel coronavirus outbreak, and termed it "quarantine tourism".

Khaunte said he had managed to get bookings done for May 20-21 in Old Goa Residency despite the hotel being declared a quarantine centre.

As per lockdown norms laid down by the Centre, hotels and restaurants are not permitted to remain open.

The Porvorim MLA said the BJP government in the state under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had failed to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

He also asked the state government to postpone SSC and HSC exams and said the CM "should not play with the lives of children".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)