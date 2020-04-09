Goa's First COVID-19 Patient Recovers: State Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 9 (ANI): The first COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered and will be discharged soon, an official said on Wednesday adding that it brings the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to six."Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patient, bringing the total number of positive cases to six. The patient will further be kept under monitored quarantine for 14 days as per protocol before final discharge," Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister said.Rane also applauded the medical staff for their service and efforts to ensure the patients are given proper treatment. Meanwhile, Goa has suggested to the Prime Minister that the lockdown be extended to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

