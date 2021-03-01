Still From The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Soul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The winners of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced!

Netflix's period drama series The Crown claimed the most honours at the ceremony with bagging the Golden Globe for best TV drama, in addition to giving leads Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor, who play Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively, their first Globes. 'The Crown's' Gillian Anderson also won for supporting actor in a TV series. Golden Globes 2021: Jason Sudeikis Wins Best Actor Award – Musical or Comedy Series for Apple TV Show Ted Lasso.

Meanwhile, 'Schitt's Creek' nabbed two Globes, for best comedy and for actor Catherine O'Hara and Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' won for limited series and for actor Anya Taylor-Joy, reported Variety. Several films nabbed two honours: Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' claimed wins for best drama and for the director, Amazon's 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' won the best comedy and for actor Sacha Baron Cohen, while Pixar's 'Soul' won animated movie and original score. Golden Globes 2021: Schitt’s Creek Wins Best TV Series -Musical/Comedy Award, Catherine O’Hara Bags the Best Actress Honour.

Other big winners include Andra Day for actor in a movie drama for 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and late star Chadwick Boseman for the actor in the same category for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Jodie Foster, Rosamund Pike, Jason Sudeikis, and Mark Ruffalo also took home acting trophies. Check out the complete list of winners here:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)

'Mank' (Netflix)

'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures) (Winner)

'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')

Andra Day ('The United States vs. BillieHoliday') (Winner)

Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman')

Frances McDormand ('Nomadland')

Carey Mulligan ('Promising Young Woman')

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm') (Winner)

James Corden ('The Prom')

Lin-Manuel Miranda ('Hamilton')

Dev Patel ('The Personal History of David Copperfield')

Andy Samberg ('Palm Springs')

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (Amazon Studios) (Winner)

'Hamilton' (Walt Disney Pictures)

'Music' (Vertical Entertainment)

'Palm Springs' (Neon)

'The Prom' (Netflix)

Best Director - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)

David Fincher, 'Mank' (Netflix)

Regina King, 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)

Chloe Zhao, 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures) (Winner)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal')

Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom') (Winner)

Anthony Hopkins ('The Father')

Gary Oldman ('Mank')

Tahar Rahim ('The Mauritanian')

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

'Normal People' (Hulu/BBC)

'The Queen's Gambit' (Netflix) (Winner)

'Small Axe' (Amazon Studios/BBC)

'The Undoing' (HBO)

'Unorthodox' (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett ('Mrs. America')

Daisy Edgar-Jones ('Normal People')

Shira Haas ('Unorthodox')

Nicole Kidman ('The Undoing')

Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Queen's Gambit') (Winner)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson ('The Crown') (Winner)

Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown')

Julia Garner ('Ozark')

Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek')

Cynthia Nixon ('Ratched')

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close ('Hillbilly Elegy')

Olivia Colman ('The Father')

Jodie Foster ('The Mauritanian') (Winner)

Amanda Seyfried ('Mank')

Helena Zengel ('News of the World')

Best Television Series - Drama

'The Crown' (Netflix) (Winner)

'Lovecraft Country' (HBO Max)

'The Mandalorian' (Disney Plus)

'Ozark' (Netflix)

'Ratched' (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

'Another Round' (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

'La Llorona' (Shudder)

'The Life Ahead' (Netflix)

'Minari' (A24) (Winner)

'Two of Us' (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

Josh O'Connor ('The Crown') (Winner)

Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

Al Pacino ('Hunters')

Matthew Rhys ('Perry Mason')

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm')

Kate Hudson ('Music')

Michelle Pfeiffer ('French Exit')

Rosamund Pike ('I Care a Lot') (Winner)

Anya Taylor-Joy ('Emma')

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

'Emily in Paris' (Netflix)

'The Flight Attendant' (HBO Max)

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Schitt's Creek' (CBC) (Winner)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle ('Black Monday')

Nicholas Hoult ('The Great')

Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') (Winner)

Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

'Tenet' (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Goransson

'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard

'Mank' (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

'Soul' (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (Winner)Best Original Song - Motion Picture

'Fight for You' from 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros.) - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

'Hear My Voice' from 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

'Io Si (Seen)' from 'The Life Ahead' (Netflix) - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi (Winner)

'Speak Now' from 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios) - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

'Tigress & Tweed' from 'The United States vs. Billie Holliday' (Hulu) - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman ('The Crown')

Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')

Emma Corrin ('The Crown') (Winner)

Laura Linney ('Ozark')

Sarah Paulson ('Ratched')

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher - 'Mank' (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix) (Winner)

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)

Chloe Zhao - 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston ('Your Honor')

Jeff Daniels ('The Comey Rule')

Hugh Grant ('The Undoing')

Ethan Hawke ('The Good Lord Bird')

Mark Ruffalo ('I Know This Much Is True') (Winner)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

'The Croods: A New Age' (Universal Pictures)

'Onward' (Walt Disney Pictures)

'Over the Moon' (Netflix)

'Soul' (Walt Disney Pictures) (Winner)

'Wolfwalkers' (Cartoon Saloon)Best Performance by an Actress in a Television

Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins ('Emily in Paris')

Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Jane Levy ('Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist')

Catherine O'Hara ('Schitt's Creek') (Winner)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Picture Made for Television

John Boyega ('Small Axe') (Winner)

Brendan Gleeson ('The Comey Rule')

Dan Levy ('Schitt's Creek')

Jim Parsons ('Hollywood')

Donald Sutherland ('The Undoing')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen ('The Trial of the Chicago 7')

Daniel Kaluuya ('Judas and the Black Messiah') (Winner)

Jared Leto ('The Little Things')

Bill Murray ('On the Rocks')

Leslie Odom, Jr. ('One Night in Miami')

The 78th Golden Globe Awards, the HFPA's first-ever bicoastal and virtual show, was hosted by the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey emceed live from the Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler hosted from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

