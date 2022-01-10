Jane Campion's directorial 'The Power of the Dog' has undoubtedly scored a big win at the 79th Golden Globes. After bagging awards in Best Director and Best Supporting Actor categories, 'The Power of the Dog' has now won the Golden Globe in Best Picture-Drama category. Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story, Succession, The Power of the Dog Win Big; Check Out the Full Winner List for the 79th Annual Awards Here.

"Every year we see films that make us laugh, cry, think. Films that will be remembered. Congratulations The Power of the Dog for taking home Best Picture -- Drama," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.'The Power of the Dog' is based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. It revolves around an intimidating rancher, Phil Burbank (Benedict), and his brother, George (Plemons). Golden Globes 2022: The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Succession – Where To Watch the Winning Movies and Series Online.

When George marries a widower and single mother (Kirsten Dunst) and moves her and her son (Smit-McPhee) to the brothers' ranch, Phil sets out to destroy the interlopers. The film, which garnered immense appreciation from the audience and critics, is streaming on Netflix.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)