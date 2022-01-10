The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. finally announced the winners of its television and film awards even though its usual star-studded telecast was scrapped for 2022. After the many controversies and drama, The HFPA hosted a private event without any stars, nominees or even a livestream. The winner for the 2022 Golden Globes, however, were being announced via social media. Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story, Succession, The Power of the Dog Win Big; Check Out the Full Winner List for the 79th Annual Awards Here.

There were some massive expected wins at the Golden Globes 2022. The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Succession dominated the wins and bagged trophies in different categories. Andrew Garfield took an award for his performance in Tick, Tick…Boom! while Jason Sudeikis received the award for his performance in Ted Lasso. Many big films and shows were also given recognition at the Golden Globes 2022.

The projects were made with a lot of love, attention-to-details and hardwork, which finally paid off today. If you still have not been able to watch any of these award-winning shows and films, we have a list of where you can watch the same. Check it out:

The Power Of The Dog

The Power of the Dog bagged the Best Picture, Drama award. You can watch the film on Netflix.

West Side Story

The award for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy went to West Side Story. The film will most likely arrive on Disney+ by the end of its 45-day theatrical release window, which may happen by the end of January.

Succession

Succession bagged the award for Best Television Series, Drama. You can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hacks

Hacks bagged the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Unfortunately, the show is only available on HBO Max and since the OTT service is not provided in India, we might just have to wait for another platform to pick up the show. Golden Globes 2022: Check Out the Complete List of Nominees of the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

Belfast

The award for Screenplay — Motion Picture went to Belfast. Sadly, there’s no way to stream the film on any OTT platforms just yet. The film premiered in cinemas in November 2021.

Drive My Car

Drive My Car received the award for Motion Picture — Foreign Language. The film is available on MUBI.

Encanto

The award for Motion Picture — Animated went to Encanto. You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dune

Dune bagged the Original Score — Motion Picture award. One can watch the film Apple TV.

Golden Globes 2022The Underground Railroad was awarded under the category of Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television. The Underground Railroad is available on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).