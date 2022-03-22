The 94th Academy Awards is happening at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27 (early hours of March 28 for Indian viewers). It is going to be a heavily contested one, as the films the Academy is honouring this year are all fan-favourites. As always, there are 10 films vying for the Best Picture Oscar, and though Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog had been a top contender, some other films have gained a lot of traction thanks to their recent wins in other award ceremonies that took place recently. Oscars 2022: Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and Others Added to the 94th Academy Awards Presenters List.

So without further ado, let's look at all the Best Picture nominees of Oscars 2022 and ask you, readers, which film will take away the coveted Uncle Oscar that night.

Belfast

Directed and Screenplay By: Kenneth Branagh

Stars: Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and Jude Hill.

Watch the Trailer:

CODA

Directed and Screenplay By: Sian Heder

Stars: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin.

Watch the Trailer:

Don't Look Up

Directed and Screenplay By: Adam McKay

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Watch the Trailer:

Drive My Car

Directed By: Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Screenplay By: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Stars: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tōko Miura, Masaki Okada and Reika Kirishima.

Watch the Trailer:

Dune

Directed By: Denis Villeneuve; Screenplay By: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Watch the Trailer:

King Richard

Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green; Screenplay By: Zach Baylin

Stars: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal.

Watch the Trailer:

Licorice Pizza

Directed and Screenplay By: Paul Thomas Anderson

Stars: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

Watch the Trailer:

Nightmare Alley

Directed and Screenplay By: Guillermo del Toro

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.

Watch the Trailer:

The Power of the Dog

Directed and Screenplay By: Jane Campion

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Watch the Trailer:

West Side Story

Directed By: Steven Spielberg; Screenplay By: Tony Kushner

Stars: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno.

Watch the Trailer:

