With no starry red carpet event, no glam (all thanks to Covid), the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards was held on January 9 without any celebrity presenters, audience or TV broadcast. All the winners of the awards show were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Check Out The Complete List Of Winners Below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession
Best Director, Motion Picture
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler for West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Will Smith for King Richard
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Hans Zimmer for Dune
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
No Time to Die from No Time to Die
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Encanto
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Drive My Car
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeremy Strong for Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Sarah Snook for Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Keaton for Dopesic
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
O Yeong-su for Squid Game
