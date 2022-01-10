With no starry red carpet event, no glam (all thanks to Covid), the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards was held on January 9 without any celebrity presenters, audience or TV broadcast. All the winners of the awards show were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Check Out The Complete List Of Winners Below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Power of the Dog

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession

Best Director, Motion Picture

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Will Smith for King Richard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer for Dune

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Drive My Car

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Keaton for Dopesic

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

O Yeong-su for Squid Game

