Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Google said on Friday that an employee at its Bengaluru office has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and the firm has directed all its employees in that office to work from home today as a precautionary measure."We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then," Google said in a statement.The firm has asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health."Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bangalore office to work from home on Friday. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety," it added.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the lethal infection. (ANI)

