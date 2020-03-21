Govt Asks Airlines to Let 'home Quarantine' Passengers Fly to Their Home

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The central government on Saturday instructed Indian airlines to let the passengers, coming from abroad and instructed to be under home quarantine, take domestic transit flights.

As per current instructions, they can fly to their home and then quarantine for 14 days, said A K Gadpayle, principal consultant (DGHS), Control Room Triage, COVID-19 Screening Centre, IGI Airport.

"It is brought to the notice of undersigned by the doctors team, working for screening of passengers who are travelling from abroad at IGI Airport New Delhi, that airlines administration are refusing the passenger to board for local/national travel who are marked home quarantine," he said.

"In this regards, I am putting the guidelines given by the Joint Secretary (H) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Govt. of India on March 19, 2020, as below: 'As per present instruction they can fly to their home and then quarantine for 14 days. That's why, at triage the health team are linking such passengers to the concerned states' IDSP," he added.

