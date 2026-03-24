Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): The US State Department said that Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks on US citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, as it cautioned the nationals to leave the country immediately.

In a post on X, it said, "Iraq: Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now. U.S. Mission Iraq remains open while on ordered departure to assist U.S. citizens in Iraq. Do not attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate general in Erbil in light of ongoing risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace. All routine consular services remain suspended, including all visa services. Americans should contact BaghdadACS@state.gov or ErbilACS@state.gov in case of emergency. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq reminds U.S. citizens of the Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for Iraq. U.S. citizens are advised: "Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there.""

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https://x.com/TravelGov/status/2036096522811555920?s=20

Earlier on Saturday, the US Department of State on Saturday (local time) issued a worldwide warning for its citizens, saying that Iranian supporters may attack US citizens.

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The warning said that the citizens must follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

https://x.com/TravelGov/status/2035776595642757436?s=20

"Worldwide Caution: The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)