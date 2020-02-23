Govt to Provide All Possible Help to Cooperatives: Nitish

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday assured all help to the state's cooperatives and the Primary Agricultural Credit Society.

"I have come here to listen to your problems... We will try to provide all possible help. Various cooperatives have been honoured and the PACS has been provided with many facilities," Kumar said at an event here.

PACS will be given farm equipment of up to Rs 15 lakh, he said, adding, the Centre and the state government will provide Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh as subsidy.

The CM also said the state government has decided to have a discussion on different aspects of the 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' campaign for an hour on the first Tuesday of every month in government schools and institutions.

