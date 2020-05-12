Gujarat Confirms 347 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now 8,542

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): As many as 347 new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gujarat, taking the total count in the state to 8,542."A total of 347 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gujarat. The total number of cases stands at 8542 now, including 2,780 people who recovered and 513 deaths," according to an official statement issued by the State Health Department.As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 67,152 including 2,0917 recovered/migrated and 2,206 deaths. (ANI)

