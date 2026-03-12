Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on March 19, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, DM Funde said that the preparations for the President's visit are underway, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also arrive in Ayodhya on Thursday to review the arrangements.

The District Magistrate said, "The President is arriving in the district on March 19. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is organising the event. The Chief Minister is also coming to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the same. The Commissioner, ADG, and DIG held a meeting with officials from all departments. Everyone has received instructions. Everyone is working accordingly, and the program scheduled for the 19th will be organised very well. The 19th is also the first day of the Hindu New Year."

He added that to ensure smooth darshan for devotees, the temple officials will not issue any VVIP passes.

"In view of this, we will ensure smooth darshan for the people here. We are making arrangements to ensure that all the devotees who come here can have darshan. The darshan of the temple will begin an hour earlier that day and will continue until late at night... To avoid any problems for ordinary devotees, no VVIP passes or any special passes will be issued. Darshan will continue uninterrupted. Darshan will be closed only for a few moments when the President and our dignitaries visit and perform puja. The rest of the rituals will continue," he said.

Further, addressing concerns over the LPG availability, the Ayodhya DM dismissed the reports claiming a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

"Regarding the rumours being spread about domestic gas cylinders in the district, it is to be clarified that there is no shortage of domestic gas cylinders," he said.

Reportedly, there has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption.

Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday. Home Affairs Ministry has strengthened a control room, now operating round-the-clock. (ANI)

