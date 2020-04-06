Gujarat MLAs, Ministers to Take 30 Pc Pay Cut for One Year

Ahmedabad, Apr 6 (PTI) All the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Gujarat and ministers in the BJP government in the state wouldtake a 30 per cent salary cut for a year to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by the Gujarat government hours after the Union cabinet decided to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and divert MPLAD funds for two years to add financial muscle to the anti-coronavirus fight.

The decision of 30 per cent pay cut for MLAs and ministers for a year was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a core committee meeting convened in the evening, said a government release.

The committee, consisting of ministers, has been set up to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The money saved through this measure will be used in the fight against coronavirus, said the release.

The state has a 182-member assmbly.

Similarly, MLA Local Area Development grant of Rs 1.50 crore allotted to each legislator will be exclusively utilised to fight coronavirus for a period of one year (ending March 31, 2021), it added.

So far, Gujarat has registered 146 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths related to the viral disease.

