Guru Nanak Dev University Bags to Gold in Fencing

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar won two gold medals -- in senior men's epee and senior team men's sabre -- while Punjab University, Chandigarh finished on top of podium in senior team women's foil fencing event in the Khelo India University Games here on Monday.

Guru Nanak Dev University's first gold of the day came in the men's epee when the team of Nekpreet Singh, Udaivir Singh, Shubham and Prashar Rajan defeated their opponents from Dr BR Ambedkar University from Aurangabad 45-22.

In the men's sabre finals, it was the team of Amit Chib, Sehajpreet Singh, Prince and Javed Choudhary from Guru Nanak Dev University who defeated Shivaji University, Kolhapur 45-33.

"It is a really proud moment for us to be representing our University at the national level, and bagging the gold medal. It was an interesting bout, but our team was really professional in the way we went about our business, and finished the tie with a good difference," said Nekpreet.

In senior team women's foil, Punjab University, Chandigarh defeated Sardar Patel University, Gujarat 45-41 in the finals bout to win the gold.

The team of Kusum, Kajal and Simran, along with Chhavi Kohli in reserve, triumphed over Khushi Sameja, Divya Zala and Kajal Choudhary with Ritu Chaudhary in reserve, from Sardar Patel University.

It was Punjab University's Kajal who was exceptional in the final round, as she helped her team overcome a 34-37 trail by producing 11 touches to win the tie 45-41 for her team.

Kajal said, "It was a very tough and hard fought bout between the two finalists, but I believed in my abilities and got the better of their fencer. I just wanted to be calm, and stick to my basics, and managed to get 11 touches in the last round, so I'm really happy to have helped the team in winning the gold."

