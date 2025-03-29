A massive fire broke out in the slums near Basai Chowk, Gurugram, around 6 AM today, quickly spreading to 200 shanties. Most residents had small fabric shops inside their homes, all of which were reduced to ashes. Fire brigade teams from Sector 37, Udyog Vihar, Bhimnagar, and Sector 29 rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Fire Officer Rameshwar stated that the cause of the fire is unknown, and damage assessment will follow once the fire is extinguished. Police and Civil Defense teams are conducting rescue operations. No casualties have been reported yet, but authorities are ensuring no one is trapped inside the affected area. Ghaziabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Transport Warehouse Near Shaheed Nagar Metro Station in UP, Firefighters Rush to Spot (Watch Video).

Basai Chowk Fire

VIDEO | Haryana: Fire engulfs several huts at Basai Chowk, Gurugram. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/kh97yiJ9oc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2025

