West Palm Beach, December 29: US President-elect Donald Trump appears to be siding with Elon Musk and his other backers in the tech industry as a dispute over immigration visas has divided his supporters. Trump, in an interview with the New York Post on Saturday, praised the use of visas to bring skilled foreign workers to the US. The topic has become a flashpoint within his conservative base. “I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them," Trump said.

In fact, Trump has in the past criticised the H-1B visas, calling them “very bad” and “unfair” for US workers. During his first term as president, he unveiled a “Hire American” policy that directed changes to the programme to try to ensure the visas were awarded to the highest-paid or most-skilled applicants. Despite his criticism of them and attempts to curb their use, he has also used the visas at his businesses in the past, something he acknowledged in his interview Saturday. H1B Visa Row: Divide in Donald Trump’s Camp As Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Face Backlash After Advocating Visas Program for ‘Skilled’ Workers.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme," Trump told the newspaper. He did not appear to address questions about whether he would pursue any changes to the number or use of the visas once he takes office Jan 20. Trump's hardline immigration policies, focused mostly on immigrants who are in the country illegally, were a cornerstone of his presidential campaign and a priority issue for his supporters. US TikTok Ban: Donald Trump Urges Supreme Court To Delay TikTok Ban in Order To Allow Time for Negotiated Solution.

But in recent days, his coalition has split in a public debate largely taking place online about the tech industry's hiring of foreign workers. Hard-right members of Trump's movement have accused Musk and others in Trump's new flank of tech-world supporters of pushing policies at odds with Trump's “America First" vision. Software engineers and others in the tech industry have used H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers and say they are a critical tool for hard-to-fill positions. But critics have said they undercut US citizens who could take those jobs. Some on the right have called for the programme to be eliminated.

