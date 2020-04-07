'Hang in There': Prime Minister Modi Wishes Hospitalised British PM Johnson Early Recovery from COVID-19

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished his British counterpart an early recovery after the latter was on Sunday hospitalised with the highly infectious COVID-19.Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of the hospital and in perfect health very soon."Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into intensive care after being taken to hospital a day before for further tests as a precautionary step after he continued to showCOVID-19 symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.The British Prime Minister has since then been in isolation and was working from his office 10 Downing Street.A late evening statement from the British Prime Minister's office confirmed that Johnson was taken to the hospital. Prime Minister Johnson had tweeted from hospital: " Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.."He further thanked the NHS staff for taking care of him."I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best in Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."Johnson had been running the government remotely during his isolation.Meanwhile, several others who came in close contact with Johnson during this time have also tested positive or experienced symptoms that strongly suggest a coronavirus infection.Johnson's pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, has also experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and said over the weekend that she is "on the mend."Symonds, 32, took to Twitter on Saturday to encourage other pregnant women to follow health guidance, adding that she had not been tested."I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend," she tweeted.Johnson's secretary of state for health, Matt Hancock said on March 27 he had the virus, and chief medical officer, Chris Whitty announced that he would begin self-isolation after displaying COVID-19 symptoms.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 48,000 people now testing positive across the country. The Department of Health and Social Care also reported that at least 4,934 people who confirmed to have had the virus have died. (ANI)

