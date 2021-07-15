After panic set among Harry Styles fans regarding some rescheduled tour dates, the British singer and songwriter revealed a full list of new readjusted fall dates, for the American portion of his outing. According to Variety, the COVID-delayed 'Love On Tour', which was already rescheduled to kick off in in the USA in August from its original date in April, will now begin on September 4 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and end with a trio of Los Angeles-area shows at the Forum on November 17, 19 and 20. My Policeman: Emma Corrin, Harry Styles and Kadiff Kirwan Wrap the Shoot of Amazon Prime Video’s Romantic Drama.

Announcing the dates on his Instagram handle, in the caption, Harry wrote, "LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added." Brit Awards 2021 Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Receive Top Honours; Check Out the Complete Winners’ List.

Check Out Harry Styles' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Addressing his fans from the UK and other parts of the world, he added, "To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can't wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons, it is just not possible at this time," he added. "I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see you. H." In the midst of the latest rescheduling, three new cities have been added to the tour which includes Uncasville, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and a second date at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in addition to the one previously planned. Like previously announced, Jenny Lewis will open all the dates except for the two at Madison Square Garden in New York October 30-31.

