Haryana Govt to Provide Quality PPE Kits, Masks to Private Doctors

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to provide superior quality PPE kits, N-95 masks and hand sanitisers to private doctors as per their requirement at government rates, as per an official statement issued on Monday.A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and attended by the district representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Civil Surgeons through video conferencing held in Chandigarh today.In the meeting, it was also decided that Haryana's private health clinics, nursing homes, and dental clinics would also be included in the special economic package announced by the Government of India for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).Apart from this, if a private doctor is infected with COVID-19, then his treatment would also be carried out at government expense. After corona, investment in health services, public health, disease research, etc., would also be increased in the State.While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said: "We have had to face many challenges while dealing with the corona pandemic, but with the support of all sections of society, we shall soon overcome this crisis."The Chief Minister said that the Arogya Setu App can prove to be a very effective tool in dealing with this pandemic. So far, more than 50 lakh people in the State have downloaded this app.Health Minister Anil Vij expressed confidence that with the cooperation of all the private-sector doctors, Haryana will soon become a corona-free state. He said that the corona warriors have done remarkable work in providing security cover to 2.5 crore people of the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)