Haryana Reports Another COVID-19 Death, Cases Rise to 730

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Haryana reported one more COVID-19 death on Monday as the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 730.

The death was reported from Faridabad district bordering the national capital, as per state health department's daily bulletin.

This was the fourth COVID-19 related death in Faridabad district and eleventh in the state, the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, among the 27 fresh cases reported on Monday, 9 were from Jhajjar followed by Faridabad (7), Sonipat (5), Gurgaon (3), Charkhi Dadri (2), Mahendragarh (1).

Total COVID-19 active cases in the state are 382 while those discharged are 337.

All of Haryana's worst-affected districts fall in the National Capital Region.

The cumulative cases reported in Gurgaon district are 145, which also has the maximum 94 active cases. Sonipat has a total of 105 cases, Faridabad 102 and Jhajjar 83.

Among the total coronavirus cases, 24 are foreign nationals including 14 Italian tourists of which 13 were discharged after they recovered while one elderly woman in the group passed away last month despite recovering.

Thee other 10 foreigners are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia while another 64 COVID-19 patients are from other states, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

