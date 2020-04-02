Has Been a 'sad, Sad Day,' Says Johnson After UK Reports 563 Coronavirus Deaths

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Apr 02 (ANI): It has been a 'sad, sad day', said United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK reported the biggest daily death toll of the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday."It has been a sad, sad day. 563 more cases, a record in a single day. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims," said Johnson in a video of himself during self-isolation. The United Kingdom has reported 563 deaths in a day, bringing the total number of patients in the country who died in hospitals to 2,352. Some 29,474 people have now tested positive, a jump of 4,324 over the previous day, according to Al Jazeera.Johnson also said that 597 million extra pieces of protection kit had been shipped in for "amazing" NHS staff."But let's be in no doubt, that if we can follow the program that we're currently set upon, if we can comply with the measures that we've embarked on together then I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to start to push those numbers down, and we will turn the tide of the coronavirus in the next few weeks and months," he added."The Army reservists and others are doing a quite amazing job of shipping that stuff around the country." (ANI)

