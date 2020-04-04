Have Provided Relief to over 1.51 Lakh Families in Rajasthan Since Mar 15: RSS

Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have worked to provide relief to over 1.51 lakh families in the state during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a functionary of the outfit said here on Saturday.

Volunteers have been working to raise awareness, dispel myths about coronavirus, distribute food packets and drinking water, conduct sanitisation drives, distribute masks and control traffic, RSS Rajasthan Sanghchalak Dr Ramesh Agarwal said in a statement here.

Over 8,000 volunteers have provided relief to more than 1.51 lakh families in the state from March 15, he added.

Agarwal said nearly 5,000 masks were handed over to the state-run SMS Hospital and over 87,000 masks to the needy people.

Over 5.43 lakh food packets and 65,000 dry ration kits have been provided so far, besides arranging food for birds and animals, he added.

