HC Dismisses Plea for CBI Probe into Girl's Death

Chennai, May 18 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the death of a 15-year-old girl after she was allegedly set ablaze by two AIADMK men over a property dispute with the elders in her family.

A special bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Pushpa Sathyanarayana dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) as the girl's parents had said they have faith in the police to conduct a fair probe.

Since the crime was allegedly committed by members of the ruling party, the petitioner H Sumathi wanted the court to transfer the investigation from the Tamil Nadu police to the CBI to instil confidence in the minds of public.

The petitioner said she learned through media reports that the girl died after being set afire by the two over a property dispute.

Following the incident, the AIADMK expelled the two from the party and Chief Minister K Palaniswami had promised tough action against the duo.

