Oxford [England], January 29 (ANI): The impact of mental health on one's physical health is something that is now being realized by people more and more, as a result of more open discussions on mental health. A new study has revealed that mental health has an impact on chronic diseases too.

According to the study, published in 'PLOS' Medicine, led by Seena Fazel of the University of Oxford, UK, and colleagues, among patients with chronic, non-communicable diseases, the risk of death is more than doubled if they also have a psychiatric comorbidity.

Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are a global public health challenge accounting for an estimated 40 million excess deaths annually. In the new study, researchers used national registers in Sweden to investigate more than 1 million patients born between 1932 and 1995 who had diagnoses of chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. More than a quarter (25-32 per cent) of people in the analysis had a co-occurring lifetime diagnosis of any psychiatric disorder.

Within 5 years of diagnosis, 7 per cent (range 7.4 per cent-10.8 per cent; P

