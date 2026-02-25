What Is Sepsis? Symptoms, Causes and Treatment as UK Woman Loses 4 Limbs After Dog’s Lick

New Delhi, February 25: Manjit Sangha’s life changed within hours after what seemed like an ordinary weekend at home. The 56 year old pharmacy worker from Penn, near Wolverhampton, never imagined that playing with her dog and a simple lick on a small cut could lead to a devastating medical emergency that would cost her both legs and both hands.

Last July, Sangha returned home from work feeling unwell. By the following day, she was unconscious. Her hands and feet had turned ice cold, her lips were purple, and she struggled to breathe. She was rushed to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, where doctors fought to save her life. Her husband, Kam Sangha, later described the shock of watching her condition deteriorate so rapidly. Within 24 hours, she had fallen into a coma.

Doctors believe Sangha developed sepsis after bacteria entered her bloodstream through a minor cut that was licked by her dog. While in intensive care, her heart stopped six times. Surgeons at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley later had no choice but to amputate both her legs below the knee and both her hands as the infection spread aggressively. Dog Lick Turns Deadly: UK Woman Loses All 4 Limbs After Severe Sepsis, All You Need To Know About Life-Threatening Condition.

In addition to losing her limbs, Sangha also lost her spleen, developed pneumonia, and suffered gallstones. She spent more than 32 weeks in hospital before finally returning home. “The first month I do not remember anything,” she said, reflecting on the traumatic experience.

Despite the life altering ordeal, Sangha is determined to rebuild her life. She and her husband have launched fundraising efforts for advanced prosthetics, including robotic hands. More than £22,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe page and local fundraising activities. Her goal is simple yet powerful: “I want to get walking. I want to get my prosthetics and go back to work.” ‘Miss Purr’: Australian School Teacher Identifies As Cat, Licks Hands, Hisses at Students.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis is a rare but life threatening condition that occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection. Instead of fighting the infection in a controlled way, the immune system overreacts and begins attacking healthy tissues and organs. This widespread inflammation can lead to organ failure, septic shock, and even death if not treated urgently.

Septic shock is particularly dangerous because it causes a dramatic drop in blood pressure, which can damage vital organs including the lungs, kidneys, and liver. In severe cases, a person can die within hours.

Symptoms of Sepsis

Sepsis can be difficult to detect because it may start with common infection symptoms. In adults, warning signs include slurred speech, extreme shivering or muscle pain, mottled or discoloured skin, breathlessness, rapid breathing, fever, low energy, and a fast heart rate. Some patients may develop a sepsis rash if bacteria enter the bloodstream.

Who Is Most at Risk?

People over 65, pregnant women, individuals with weakened immune systems, and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease face higher risks. However, as Sangha’s case shows, sepsis can affect anyone.

Can Sepsis Be Prevented?

While not all cases are preventable, good hygiene plays a crucial role. Washing hands regularly, cleaning and covering cuts, and seeking medical attention promptly for infections are key preventive measures. Early diagnosis and immediate treatment with antibiotics, IV fluids, and other supportive care can save lives.

Manjit Sangha’s story is a stark reminder that sepsis is serious and should never be ignored. Awareness and quick action can mean the difference between life and death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).