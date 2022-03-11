Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy dubbing for his film 'Heropanti 2'. On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a photo from a dubbing studio."Heropanti 2. Almost that time again," he captioned the image.

The upcoming project is a sequel to Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti', which was released in 2014. The hit film also marked Kriti Sanon's foray into Bollywood. Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria Look Fierce in the New Poster, Film to Release in Theatres on April 29! (View Pic).

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Instagram Story Below:

Tiger Shroff's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Heropanti 2' will star Tiger opposite Tara Sutaria. The two have earlier featured together in 'Student of the Year 2'. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 this year.

